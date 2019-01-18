Newly elected 114 MLAs, including CM K Chandrashekar Rao, takes oath in Telangana Assembly

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Newly elected 114 MLAs, including K. Chandrashekar Rao, took oath in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The assembly session started on Thursday. The House started with a national anthem. Later, Protem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmad Khan invited the Chief Minister KCR to take his Oath.

First Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has taken his oath in the House. Subsequently, women MLAs in the House had taken oath. After that, the remaining MLAs have taken oath as per Alphabetical order.

Pro-tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmad Khan adjourned the House after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs. Of the total 119 MLAs, 114 MLAs have taken oath today. Five MLAs - Raja singh from BJP, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Jaffer Hussein from AIMIM party, Madhavaram Krishna Rao from TRS and Sandra venkata Virayya from TDP did not take their oath today and were also not present in the House. 119 candidates elected in the Telangana Assembly, 90 MLAs from the TRS, 19 from Congress, 7 from AIMIM, two MLAs from TDP and one from BJP. Senior TRS leader MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has filed nomination for the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker. The voting process will start in the next assembly meeting. The polling will be unanimous as the Congress, BJP and AIMIM parties support the Speaker's election. (ANI)