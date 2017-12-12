Newly-elected AMU students' union leaders express concern over hate crimes

[India], December 12 (ANI): A Kashmiri student was elected as the vice president of the Aligarh Muslim University students' union after results were declared late on Monday night.

Sajad Subhan Rather, a History PhD student, won the post after defeating M.Com student Faisal Nadeem, Rao Faraz Waris from M.Tech, Master of Finance and Control (MFC) student Vikrant Johari and Aijaz Ahmed, PhD.

"We will create pressure on the government by raising voice on the issue of mob lynching. My success is not merely mine but it is the success of all the students of AMU. I want to see each and every citizen to reach new heights in their lives," Rather said.

Meanwhile, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani was appointed as the president of the student union. "At present, the situation of the country we are dealing with, we are standing together to fight in a democratic way," Usmani, a resident of Bihar, said. For the secretary's post, Mohammad Fahad, an Agro-business student, was elected. The elections for the students' union of Aligarh Muslim University were held on Monday. Out of total 18,188 students, about 5,005 belonged to the engineering faculty while 3,196 were from the social science department. (ANI)