Newly elected MPs and MLAs meet DMK Chief MK Stalin in Chennai

[India], May 24 (ANI): Newly elected party MPs and MLAs (by-polls) met DMK Chief MK Stalin at the party office here on Friday.

DMK Party chief, MK Stalin who contested his first major elections after his father and party patriarch, M Karunanidhi's death last year has vindicated himself in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots.

Despite the huge mandate in Tamil Nadu, the party has fewer reasons to celebrate because of the poor performance of their ally Congress in the elections. The DMK President on Thursday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK cadres and alliance partners for a "resounding victory". The DMK-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state. "We accept with folded hands the huge victory people of Tamil Nadu have given us. We will live up to their trust and be their voice for their rights," he tweeted. The AIADMK, which partnered the BJP for the general elections, has managed to win just one Lok Sabha and won nine seats in the by-polls. (ANI)