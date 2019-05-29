Newly-elected TMC MPs face flak for their Parliament attires

[India], May 28 (ANI): Newly-elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan faced backlash on social media over their choice of clothes for their first day in Parliament.

The two young women had posted separate pictures in front of the Parliament on their first day after being elected as MPs in the recently held polls.

However, the way the two actresses were dressed did not go down well with netizens, who felt that their choice of clothes to attend a session in Parliament, which is considered as a 'temple of democracy', was inappropriate.

Ever since their candidature had been announced by the TMC, both Bengali actresses were subjected to trolling and hatred on social media for having no political experience or credentials to contest polls. Mimi, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Jadavpur, posted a photo of her wearing a white shirt, jeans and a pair of sneakers. "And its us again. 1st day at Parliament" she wrote alongside the picture. Meanwhile, Nusrat, a TMC lawmaker from Basirhat, shared a photo on Twitter of the two women displaying their identity cards and said, "A new beginning..!! I thank @MamataOfficial and people of my #Basirhat constituency to have belief in me." Without wasting time, a Twitter user replied on Mimi's tweet saying, "Do u both think parliament is your rampwalk stage???" "I think people are voted both of you for solving their problems, not for photoshoot in front of parliament. You just think what happened if the heros of our freedom fighters are seen this....!" another Twitter user said. "The parliament house is not a place for photoshoot. Concentrate on your work," a user tweeted. The TMC had fielded 17 women candidates in 42 seats in West Bengal. (ANI)