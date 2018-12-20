Newly sworn-in Telangana Home Minister offers employment opportunities to Naxals

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Soon after taking charge as Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammad Ali on Thursday offered employment opportunities to the Naxals, while urging them to shun Naxalism.

Ali, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader told ANI: "We will ensure that there is proper law and order in the state by working with the police. But, we will ensure that no one would be harassed."

"I also urge all the Naxalites to leave Naxalism and come to the mainstream. We will provide them with everything including employment and the police will help them in all ways if they leave Naxalism," said Ali, who served as the Revenue Minister in the previous cabinet.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS emerged victorious in Telangana Assembly elections held on December 7, bagging 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. Second in the race was Congress which achieved 19 seats, followed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won seven seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only one seat. Following the victory, Rao took oath as the chief minister of the state. (ANI)