Next step should be blowing up camps in PoK, opines Swamy

[India], May 24 (ANI): With the Indian Army undertaking punitive fire assaults across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said the next step of the Indian armed forces should be bombing of the 42 camps present in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, the BJP MP said it was his personal opinion.

"In my opinion, we must graduate to bombing, with the Air Force or drone planes, the camps which are 42 in number in Pakistan held Kashmir. We can escalate to the point where Pakistan is broken up into four countries," Swamy told ANI.

Swamy said the Indian Army has taken a step above following Pakistan's failure to check its activities despite of several warnings issued from the Indian side. "So far, we had been giving them (Pakistan) warnings, calling the High Commissioner and External Affairs Ministry which was not helping. Now, we have gone one step above. This time, we have shot across the Line of Control (LoC) and blown up at least 18 posts that they had built for giving cover fire to terrorists," he said. The Indian Army yesterday said that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the LoC to counter terrorist action from Pakistan. In support of this, the army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9. "The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Major General A.K. Narula said in a press conference here. He added that the recent action in Nowshera has caused damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which were supporting infiltration. In recent days, the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Pakistan has increased considerably. On May 14, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. On May 13, Pakistani troops pounded civilian areas and forward posts in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three. The firing and shelling from across the border has affected over 10,000 people. (ANI)