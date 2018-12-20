NFAI, FTII sign MoU film storage facility

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): A storage facility for films and film materials will be constructed on Kothrud campus of Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. The new facility will be spread in an area of three acres of land.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and FTII on Thursday. According to the MoU, the land belonging to FTII at Kothrud campus in Pune will be transferred to the NFAI for creating the new facility. MoU was signed by FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola and NFAI director Prakash Magdum.

Stressing that NFAI is conserving the legacy of Indian cinema, FTII director Kanthola said, "For decades now, NFAI has been doing a remarkable national service by conserving India's cinematic legacy. Any contribution in this direction can never be enough. FTII is pleased to offer its might to this gigantic effort." NFAI director Magdum, while thanking FTII for joining hands with NFAI in this cause of film preservation, said that "due to increased efforts of NFAI, there has been a steady inflow of celluloid films for preservation in last three-four years. This has resulted in the storage capacity of NFAI almost becoming full. Therefore, there is a need to construct a new storage facility." (ANI)