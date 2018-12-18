NGO makes sanitary pads from old clothes for tribal women

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): In a bid to provide a hygienic life to tribal women who cannot afford high-priced sanitary napkins, a Pune-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) makes sanitary pads out of old clothes and distributes them to women residing in nearby tribal villages.

Sachin, the founder of the NGO 'Samajbandh' urges people to donate their old clothes for the purpose through social media platform. He himself goes to the house of people and collects clothes.

He started this initiative after taking a cue from an incident that happened with his own mother, who had to undergo an operation to remove her uterus for not taking care during menstrual period.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin said, "I started this work two years ago and we have reached to more than 2000 women. The pads available in the market are expensive for them and they cannot afford it. I appeal to people to give their old clothes to me and sometimes I also go to their place to collect clothes." Sachin and his team not only distribute the sanitary pads to tribal women but also teach them how to make it at home by themselves. "As women feel shy to take pads from us, we have women volunteers who give them sanitary napkins and make them aware about the menstrual health," he said. (ANI)