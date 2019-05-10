NGT asks UPPCB to fine private company Rs 30 lakhs for illegal plant

[India], May 10 (ANI): National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to recover 30 lakhs from Envirad Private Limited for illegally operating a common biomedical treatment plant in Bareilly city of Uttar Pradesh.

Chairman of NGT Justice RS Rathore, while posting the matter to May 24, directed the Central Pollution Control Board and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to form a team to conduct a joint inspection in the plant.

Petition in this regard was filed by Sanjay Kumar, through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal.

On April 12, NGT had issued a notice to the UPPCB directing it to report to the tribunal on its actions taken against the Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant (CBMWTP) operating illegally in the state. On January 30, NGT had directed the state pollution control board to take action against the CBMWTP if it was still running without permission.Advocate Bansal had then told the court that CBMWTP has to take No Objection Certificate (NOC) from UPPCB under the Environment Protection Act, Water Pollution Act and Air Pollution Act, adding that in the present case, no NOC was issued by the pollution board. He also contended that despite being aware of the violations, Regional Officer (RO) of UPPCB remained silent on the matter. (ANI)