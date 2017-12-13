NGT bans chanting of mantras, ringing of bells at Amarnath shrine

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday banned the chanting of mantras at Amarnath temple and issued a slew of orders to be implemented by the Amarnath Shrine Board, news agency ANI reports.

The directions come after the green court rapped the Amarnath Shrine Board last month for failing to provide adequate infrastructure facilities to pilgrims and asked it to submit a status report on the same in the first week of December.

On Wednesday, an NGT bench headed by chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said there should be no ringing of bells in the cave temple, situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres in J&K, and pilgrims would have to deposit all mobiles and belongings at the last check post.

The tribunal asked the shrine authorities to consider buiding a separate room where people could keep their belongings.Moreover, the NGT said there should no chanting of 'mantras' or 'jaykaras' in Amarnath and asked the board for strict implementation of its orders. The tribunal also said there should be a single queue of people walking towards the main cave from the last check post. The tribunal also said there should be a single queue of people walking towards the main cave from the last check post.