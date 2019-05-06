NGT directs UPPCB to file report on illegalities committed by CBMWTP

[India], May 6 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to file a report on the illegalities committed by the Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plan (CBMWTP) in Mathura.

"Taking cognizance of a petition filed by Dharmendra Kumar Mehta, a Delhi based environmental activist, on the issue of illegalities committed by a biomedical waste treatment plant in Mathura, NGT has directed UPPCB to submit its report till next date of hearing," an official statement read.

Mehta in his petition has stated that Indian Medical Associaton also wrote to the state authorities that it is not satisfied with the working of CBMWTP.

Mehta also annexed a letter issued by Chief Minister Office (CMO) wherein it was mentioned that due to poor management of the plant, health of hospital employees, as well as other persons is in danger.

During the hearing, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, advocate appearing for Mehta also argued that the said CBMWTP is not working as per the Rules mentioned in the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules 2016.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place on August 22.

On April 12, NGT had issued a notice to the UPPCB directing it to report to the tribunal on its actions taken against the CBMWTP operating illegally in Bareilly city in the state.

In January, NGT had directed the state pollution control board to take action against the CBMWTP if it was still running without permission.

During the course of hearing, Bansal told the court that CBMWTP has to take No Objection Certificate (NOC) from UPPCB under the Environment Protection Act, Water Pollution Act and Air Pollution Act, adding that in the present case, no NOC was issued by the pollution board.

He also contended that despite being aware of the violations, Regional Officer (RO) remained silent on the matter. (ANI)