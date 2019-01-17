NGT fines Volkswagen Rs 100 cr for emission violations

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed Volkswagen to pay the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Rs 100 crore by Friday for violating emission norms or face punitive action.

The NGT said non-compliance can lead to the arrest of the company's India head and seizure of property. The money has to be deposited with the CPCB by 5 pm on January 18.

Recently, a four-member panel appointed by the NGT penalised Volkswagen approximately Rs 171 crore for violating emission norms.

Earlier, the company had unsuccessfully challenged in the Supreme Court a previous NGT directive, which asked it to cough up Rs 100 crores for emission violations. A four-member committee constituted by NGT had recommended a fine of Rs 171.34 crore on Volkswagen for excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. The Committee in its report had estimated that Volkswagen cars allegedly released 48.678 tonnes of NOx in 2016 in the National Capital Area. (ANI)