NGT issues notice to Yogi Govt. over groundwater contamination

[India], May 31 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday has issued notice to Uttar Pradesh pollution control board and District Magistrate of Sambhal, on a plea citing concern over drinking water of being heavily contaminated.

NGT issued notices to UP government and other authorities and asked them to file their response before the next date of hearing.

The green board has claimed that children are drinking heavily contaminated groundwater which is affecting their health.

The applicant has annexed photos where the children are drinking highly contaminated hand pump water which contains insects which are visible through naked eyes also. Earlier on Monday, the NGT had also issued notices to the state Jal Nigam to show cause why penalties should not be imposed on them for their failure to provide clean drinking water in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Saharanpur districts. Noting that people were forced to drink polluted water due to the state government's inaction in villages in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Saharanpur districts, the green panel summoned the district magistrates and chief medical officers of Baghpat, managing director and chief engineer of UP Jal Nigam. The directions came on the petition of Dr. Chandra Vir Singh, a retired scientist and chairman of the Samiti, who had contended groundwater contamination. The green panel had earlier lambasted the state government, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and UP Pollution Control Board for risking the lives of children in the villages of these districts. The tribunal had also constituted a committee to look into the issue. The committee, comprising chief secretary, chairman and member secretary of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, managing director of UP Jal Nigam was ordered to inspect and provide potable water. (ANI)