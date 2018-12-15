NGT orders reopening of Vedanta's sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday set aside Tamil Nadu government's order for closing Vedanta Group's sterlite plant at Tuticorin.

The NGT decision comes a few months after Tamil Nadu government had ordered Vedanta Group to shut the plant for allegedly causing pollution in the vicinity. Locals had opposed the plant. In the subsequent violence 13 people died.

However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed disappointment over the NGT's verdict, stating that the state government will challenge the green tribunal's ruling in the Supreme Court.

NGT has directed Tamil Nadu government to roll-out fresh orders for the renewal of consent for Vedanta's copper smelter plant within a span of three weeks. It has also directed the firm to spend Rs 100 crore in a period of three long years for the welfare of the people residing in nearby areas. "We allow this appeal, set aside the impugned orders and direct the TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances ... within three weeks from today," the NGT said in its order. (ANI)