NGT refuses to exempt women, two-wheelers from odd-even scheme

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday refused to exempt women and two-wheelers from the Delhi government's odd-even scheme and ordered that diesel vehicles over 10 years old be taken off the roads immediately.

The green panel has also asked the city government to identify the most polluted areas today itself and sprinkle water. It also allowed the non-polluting industries and those manufacturing essential goods to operate in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The Delhi government had yesterday moved the NGT to modify its the November 11 order refusing to exempt women and two-wheelers from the odd-even car rationing scheme to tackle pollution. As the NGT today refused to modify its order, the city government withdrew its plea.