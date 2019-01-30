NHRC assures bridge on Ripen River

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ensured that the children of Kaneri village will not have to swim across the Ripen River to reach their school in Gujarat's Junagadh district.

In response to the directions of the Commission, the Gujarat government has informed that a bridge has been completed now over the Ripen River connecting the Kaneri village from all the roads.

Following the compliance of its recommendations by the State Government, the Commission has decided to close the case.

The Commission had registered the case on the basis of a complaint in the year 2014 that about 50-60 families of Kaneri Tal, Gir Gadhada, and District Gir Somnath lived on the opposite bank of the Ripen River passing through village Kaneri locally known as “Sim Vistar of Bokharapura”. Some students of these families had to swim across this river to reach their primary school in village Kanuri. During the monsoon season, it was very difficult for them to cross it. They could each to their school via Dhrabavad village route, which is about eight kilometres long. (ANI)