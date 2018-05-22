NHRC comes down heavily on Delhi Police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports claiming that Delhi Police paraded a man naked to the police station, hurling insults and abuses at him.

According to sources, the accused had requested the police to allow him to wear clothes, but the latter refused it and made him walk naked in public.

The Commission also observed that if the contents of the reports by certain sections turn out to be true, then the action by the Delhi Police would amount to being inhuman and unprofessional.

The NHRC said that humiliating a person, by parading him naked in public, in front of his family members, is absolutely unethical and violation of human rights and right to dignity of the victim. The commission has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police and sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The man was allegedly accused in an old case of trespassing. Certain media reports on Tuesday claimed that the accused was taking a bath when the police arrived at his house to arrest him. In an attempt escape the arrest, the man tried to run with his towel on. When the police nabbed him, his towel fell, and despite repeated requests, the former refused to let him wear clothes, and took him to the police station naked. (ANI)