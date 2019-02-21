NHRC demands action against killers of Pakistani national in Jaipur jail

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of media reports that a Pakistani national, serving life sentence in Jaipur Central jail was killed on Wednesday in a brawl with four other inmates allegedly over the volume of a television set.

Describing the incident as inhuman, the Commission said: “It condemns all such incidents and has called for stringent action against the miscreants to ensure that right to life of the prisoners is not violated while they are in lawful judicial custody.”

“Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General (Prisons), Rajasthan calling for reports within four weeks,” said the Commission in a statement.

The Commission also held that the authorities are expected to take immediate precautionary measures in the jails, where Pakistani nationals are lodged in the wake of the prevailing atmosphere.

It has also directed its registry to send a copy of the proceeding in this matter to the Chief Secretaries of all the states and union territories across the country for strict compliance and taking necessary action in their respective States.

“Once, someone is kept in the custody of the State even in the jail, being a lawful custodian, the State is duty bound to ensure his safety and security,” said the Commission, adding that “the allegations by Pakistan that this was done as a retaliation of Pulwama attack should be looked into thoroughly.”

The victim, identified as Shakoorullah and resident of Sialkot in Pakistan, was arrested in 2011 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was serving a life sentence in the jail.

Quoting Rajasthan police sources, it is also reported that an investigation into the killing will be conducted under the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission and an FIR has been registered in the matter. (ANI)