NHRC inaugurates 'Online Human Rights Pledge'

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday inaugurated an 'Online Human Rights Pledge' at a ceremony in New Delhi.

This pledge can be taken by the people through 'MyGov' portal from the 69th Republic Day of India on January 26.

It can be taken in both Hindi and English.

On the occasion, the NHRC Chairperson, Justice H.L. Dattu, said, "The people shall get an automated certificate in their names immediately after taking the pledge to protect and promote human rights of all by filling in some basic personal information online to complete the process. They can download or take out its print. The people can also share their certificates of Human Rights Pledge on Facebook and Twitter through MyGov portal".

"This initiative is aimed at inculcating a sense of self-commitment among the citizens towards the promotion and protection of human rights and build widespread awareness about the importance of the same throughout the country," he added. Justice Dattu, Justice D. Murugesan, Secretary-General, Ambuj Sharma, Director General (Investigation) Gurbachan Singh and Registrar (Law), Surajit Dey were among the first few, who took this online pledge. (ANI)