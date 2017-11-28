NHRC issues notice after school suspends rape victim

[India], Nov 28 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday has issued notices to the Maharashtra government and Union Defence Secretary after a 15-year-old rape victim was expelled from a school in Latur on grounds of the reputation of the institution being tarnished.

The Commission has demanded a factual report from the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Maharashtra and the Collector and District Magistrate of Latur within four weeks.

The Commission has also sent a copy of the proceedings along with the related media reports to the Union Defence Secretary to inform about the departmental action taken against the guilty army official. The response is expected within four weeks, an official release stated.

"The Commission by way of its proceedings while considering such complaints and during its other activities has strongly expressed that the victims of sexual assault are to be dealt with utmost care in a sensible manner with an approach to help them overcome the trauma. The concerned police officer has acted in a heartless manner. The school authorities, instead of taking steps to counsel and support the victim, have decided to expel her from the school in the name of the reputation of the institution. This is a case of grave violation of human rights of the victim," it noted. On Monday, a rape victim was expelled from a school in Maharashtra's Latur district in the name of maintaining dignity of the institution. The 15-year-old victim, a Class 11 student, had allegedly been raped by an army man on the pretext of marriage. The victim said, "My school has suspended my admission saying their reputation can be tarnished if I continue to study here." Meanwhile, the victim's uncle alleged that when they went to a police station to lodge an FIR, the police demanded Rs. 50, 000 as bribe to lodge their complaint. (ANI)