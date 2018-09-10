NHRC issues notice over death of Delhi sanitation workers

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notice to Delhi's Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner over the death of five sanitation workers.

The workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer tank at an apartment complex in West Delhi on Sunday.

Taking note of the incident, the NHRC stated that the commission has called for a detailed report in the matter. The commission also sought response of the Delhi government about the action taken against the authorities responsible in the matter within four weeks.

"The Commission has been emphasizing upon the authorities to take strict action to provide safety gear to the workers to avoid such fatal accidents. The instant incident has occurred in the National Capital. Due to negligence by the authorities and the contractor concerned, the right to life of four innocent persons has been violated," the commission said in a statement. The NHRC report further stated that the workers were cleaning the sewer without safety equipment and used only ropes and clothes to cover their faces, adding, that the workers were not trained to clean the sewer. Earlier today, the Delhi Government ordered an inquiry into the death of sanitation workers. Labour minister Gopal Rai has sought the probe report within three days. (ANI)