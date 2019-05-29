NHRC issues notice to Delhi Police over custodial death of man

[India], May 28 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a 58-year-old man's death inside the premises of Bawana police station, Delhi on May 26, 2019.

The man was called for questioning regarding his wanted son. While the police claimed that the man himself jumped to death, his family alleged foul play.

Citing media reports, the Commission asserted that if found true, it amounts to human rights violations of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The Commissioner of Police, Delhi is also expected to submit as to why this custodial death in police custody has not been reported to the Commission as per its guidelines issued on the subject.

The Commission has observed that the reported the allegations levelled by the family members appear serious in nature. "It is difficult to believe, as reportedly claimed by police, that a 58-year-old man after questioning went to have water before leaving, which is when he jumped to death from the third floor of the police station. Apparently, death has not occurred in normal circumstances. A thorough probe into the matter is required, to identify and punish the guilty as a precious human life has come to a tragic end. The Commission is aware that generally, the police picks up family members of an accused to put pressure on him to surrender and the same has probably happened in this case." A man allegedly committed suicide in police custody in New Delhi's Bawana area. In the incident reported on Sunday, the deceased, identified as Balraj, was called for interrogation in connection with a murder case registered against his son. "Balraj jumped off the balcony of Bawana police station when he had gone out on the pretext of drinking water. We have not found any foul play in the incident," police said. An inquiry has been ordered in the suicide case. Police have also suspended head-constable Praveen and attached sub-inspector Gajendra to Police Lines in the incident. A separate inquiry headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) has also been ordered in the incident. (ANI)