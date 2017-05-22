NHRC issues notice to DGP Jharkhand over mob lynching

[India], May 22 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of a media report on mob lynching of seven persons on suspicion of being child kidnappers.

Out of the seven persons, four were killed in the Seraikela Kharsawan district and three in Nagadih area of East Singhbhum district.

Expressing serious concern over the incidents, the Commission issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand, calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks.

The Commission has also asked for comments on the preventive measure taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, carried on May 21, 2017, are unpleasant. "A civilised society cannot allow such heinous crimes to occur where human lives are taken by angry mob merely on suspicion of them being anti-social elements," the Commission said. (ANI)