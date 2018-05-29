NHRC issues notice to form team to probe Thoothukudi incident

[India], May 29 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Director General of Investigation to constitute a four-member team to look into deaths in police firing during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

On May 25, the Delhi High Court directed NHRC to look into the petition filed by a lawyer seeking probe into the deaths of 13 people during a protest in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi against Sterlite Industries.

A single judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakhder asked the NHRC to consider the representation made by the petitioner, advocate A Rajarajan.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the police firing during a protest against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite copper mining Industries in Thoothukudi. Earlier, the NHRC had issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Director General of Police (DGP) T.K. Rajendran and sought a detailed reply from them within two weeks over the incident. (ANI)