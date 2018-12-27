NHRC issues notice to Maha govt in minor's molestation in hospital

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Maharashtra government on Thursday in an alleged molestation case of a 14-year-old girl patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Thane Municipal Corporation-run Kalwa hospital.

The NHRC has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports that a 39-year-old sweeper allegedly tied the hands of the seizure patient to the bed in the ICU and molested her. The police subsequently arrested the accused.

The Commission has sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra including the action taken against the guilty and relief and rehabilitation or counselling provided to the victim.

The NHRC has also asked the government to respond within four weeks whether any such incidents have occurred in the past in any government hospital and the steps taken by the authorities to ensure safety and security of the indoor patients. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to gross human rights violation of the patient. "The victim girl was in the lawful custody of the hospital and it was obligatory on the part of the hospital to provide her proper safety during the indoor treatment," observed NHRC. NHRC termed the incident "lapse" on the part of the hospital authorities. "It is necessary for the employer authorities to check the credentials of the workers, who are being debuted in sensitive areas. Due to lapse on the part of the hospital authorities, the victim girl was victimised by the accused employee," said NHRC. "The shameful incident occurring at a government-run facility raises a question mark on the safety of the patients, particularly the female patients in the hospital," it added. On December 27, according to reports, a 39-year-old contract worker was sweeping and arranging a ward. The victim was lying on the bed in the same room. Her one hand had been tied to the bed to prevent the saline drip from falling out during a seizure. The accused allegedly tied the other hand of the patient to the bed and started touching her inappropriately when another patient in the room alerted the staff. The Medical Superintendent of the hospital has reportedly stated that appropriate action has been taken and the contractor who deputed the accused on work in the hospital has been told to dismiss him.(ANI)