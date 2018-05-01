NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan Govt over attack on Dalits

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance in a matter where during a pre-wedding procession, a Dalit family was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district by few people belonging to upper caste after the groom rode a mare during the traditional "Bindoli" ceremony, which is observed a day before the wedding.

As per media report, four people were injured on April 29 in the presence of police personnel, who stood like a mute spectator during the attack.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks along with measures taken for relief and rehabilitation of the victims.

The statement by the NHRC said, "The Commission has also observed that the incident, if true, indicates that in spite of specific provisions under law and awareness campaign run by the authorities, people belonging to Dalit community are still being subjected to discrimination and they are not safe even after giving prior intimation to the police authorities."

"The rights to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the victims, belonging to the Dalit community, have been grossly violated due to inaction by the State authorities," it reads.

According to report, carried on the May 1, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Bhilwara has denied the allegations stating that seven persons have been taken under preventive custody who will be arrested under relevant sections of law.

He has also stated that an FIR has been registered u/s 323, 341, 354 IPC along with relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"It is also reported that in the year 2010, a similar procession during the groom's elder brother's wedding was also stopped by the villagers belonging to upper caste. The victims have also stated that they were getting constant threats after deciding to bring a mare for the "Bindoli" procession," the statement said.