NHRC issues notice to UP Govt. over 2 minor girls sent to jail

[India], May 11 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government, after media reports stated that two minor girls in Muzaffarnagar were sent to the jail in Khatauli instead of a juvenile home, in connection with a case of alleged cow slaughter.

The NHRC, in its notice, sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The police officers preferred to go by the physical appearance of the girls, instead of believing their Aadhar cards which showed their age to be 12 and 16, the NHRC quoted the report in an official statement, and added, "The girls could come out of the jail on bail only after spending three and half months there and feel traumatized."

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report about the incident, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights of the two minor girls. Not sending the minor girls to juvenile home, if they are in conflict with the law, is a violation of the statutory obligation on part of the public servant," read the statement. The NHRC said that the media report dated April 10, reported that the sisters were arrested on the December 29, 2017, along with seven others, including their mother while their father was on the run. (ANI)