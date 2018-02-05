NHRC issues notice to UP govt over fake encounter

[India] Feb. 05 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged fake encounter in Noida.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a 25-year-old man was shot in NOIDA by Sub-Inspector of Uttar Pradesh police during the night of the February 3, telling his colleague that the encounter would earn him an out of turn promotion. However, reportedly, the Noida police denied receiving any message of an encounter.

"It seems that the police personnel in the State of Uttar Pradesh are feeling free, misusing their power in the light of an undeclared endorsement given by the higher ups. They are using their privileges to settle scores with the people," the NHRC said. It added, "The police force is to protect the people, these kinds of incidents would send a wrong message to the society. Creating an atmosphere of fear is not the correct way to deal with the crime. In this particular case, the injured man is not an offender. He was travelling with his friends when the rowdy act done by the delinquent SI has gravely violated his right to life and liberty." Accordingly, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to look into the emerging scenario, personally and to take appropriate action to sensitize the police personnel not to abuse their power to harass the innocent citizens. A detailed report in the matter from both of them is expected within six weeks, positively. (ANI)