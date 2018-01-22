NHRC issues notice to UP govt over police apathy

[India] Jan 22 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after some policemen refused to take two grievously injured boys to hospital in the police control room (PCR) van.

The Saharanpur police on duty have allegedly refused to take the duo in the van saying that the vehicle will get smudged.

Both were later declared brought dead by the doctors.

The Commission observed that the reported insensitive attitude of the police personnel has caused two casualties.

"If they had taken the injured boys to the hospital timely, their lives could have been saved. The police personnel have not done their duty and due to their inaction, lives of two young boys have been grossly violated," the Commission stated. The Commission has issued a notice calling for a detailed report into the matter within six weeks, including the action taken against the delinquent police officials. It has also asked about the number of ambulance vehicles functional in the area along with the status of the relief granted to the families of the deceased persons. According to the reports, on January 18, two boys met with an accident and sustained injuries after their motorcycle hit a pole and they fell into a nearby drain. The locals helped them out of the drain in a badly injured condition. The police was called but after reaching the spot they refused to carry the injured saying that the vehicle will get smudged due to the blood of the injured persons. (ANI)