NHRC issues notices to Madhya Pradesh govt over stamping of castes on aspiring constables

[India], May. 01 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Government of Madhya Pradesh over stamping of castes on the chests of aspiring constables from the reserved categories in Dhar city.

A statement released by NHRC read as, "Have taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the stamping of castes on the bare chests of aspiring constables from the reserved categories during their medical examination at the Dhar district hospital in Madhya Pradesh".

"Reportedly, the caste stamps were used to avoid any kind of confusion among candidates, as height and chest measurement norms are different for constables belonging to general and reserved categories. However, candidates from the general category were not labeled," the release added. The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter, along with action taken against the delinquent officers, within four weeks. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports carried on the April 30, 2018, if true, indicate discriminatory and derogatory treatment meted out to the candidates, belonging to the reserved categories. Such despicable act on the part of the authorities cannot be tolerated under any circumstances in a civilised society, as it is tantamount to violation of right to equality and dignity. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday assured strict action and ordered probe in a case. The candidates appearing for the post of Police Constable were labelled with their respective castes on their chest during medical examinations at a district hospital on April 29. (ANI)