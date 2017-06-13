NHRC issues to Haryana Police over May 29 Gurugram gang rape

[India), June 13 (ANI): Haryana's Director General of Police and the Police Commissioner of Gurugram have been given a month to respond to notices issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the gang rape of a woman.

The NHRC has asked the police chiefs of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad to explore the possibility of formulating a joint action programme to check crime in the NCR. Their response is expected within six weeks.

The Director General of Police, Haryana has been directed to inform about the steps being taken to ensure safety of the citizens, specially the women.

The commission observed that the sorrowful contents of the media reports are indicative of an atmosphere of fear, insecurity and uncertainty prevailing in the NCR, especially the places like NOIDA, Faridabad and Gurugram etc. It said ensuring the safety of the citizens, specially women and children, is one of the prime duties of the state. (ANI)