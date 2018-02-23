NHRC maintains 'A' status of accreditation with GANHRI in Geneva

[India], February 23 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has retained its 'A' status of accreditation with the United Nations (UN) mandated Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) in Geneva for the fourth consecutive term of five years.

GANHRI, formerly known as the International Coordinating Committee of National Human Rights Institutions, is a global network of national human rights institutions (NHRIs) - administrative bodies set up to promote, protect and monitor human rights in a given country.

The accreditation confers international recognition and protection of the NHRI. 'A' status accreditation also grants participation in the work and decision-making of the GANHRI. This status is given to those NHRIs, which, after a rigorous process of review every five years, are found fully compliant with the UN mandated Paris Principles. The Paris Principles require NHRIs to protect human rights, including by receiving, investigating and resolving complaints, mediating conflicts and monitoring activities; and promote human rights, through education, outreach, the media, publications, training and capacity building, as well as advising and assisting the government. Justice H.L. Dattu, Chairperson, NHRC was presented the certificate to this effect on the occasion of the ongoing annual meeting of GANHRI in Geneva. NHRC Member Justice P.C. Ghose and Secretary General Ambuj Sharma were also present on the occasion. (ANI)