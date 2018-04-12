NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Telangana Govt over Telugu actress strip case

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the alleged sexual exploitation of women in the Telugu Film Industry which has been raised by a television anchor turned actress of Telugu films.

The Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Telangana Government and the Secretary of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the matter and sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

Quoting media reports, the Commission, in a press release, said that the Telugu actress had questioned the Telangana government and the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) regarding the absence of the Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH). She also alleged that due to absence of any committee, female actors are not being able to represent or seek redressal of their grievances, if there was any sexual harassment in the workplace i.e. Telugu film industry, in this case. Reportedly, the actress staged a semi-nude protest outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the MAA not only dismissed her allegations but also declared that she will not be given its membership under any circumstances. The MAA, reportedly, has even moved further stating that action will be taken against any artist who decides to share screen space with her. The Commission also opined that the reported prohibitions imposed upon the actress, barring her to act in the films and stopping others to work with her are violation of her right to livelihood and live a life with dignity. (ANI)