NHRC notices to Bihar Govt, DGP over assault, attempt to suicide allegations

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sent notices to the Bihar government and the state's Director General of Police over reports of two separate cases, including assault and attempt to suicide.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media report that a minor girl was assaulted, tonsured and paraded naked after having been dragged out from her house by six persons in Araria district of Bihar on the 31st August, 2018. Reportedly, her tormentors also tried to mutilate her private parts. The news report carried another story in the box stating that after Muzaffarpur and Patna, a shelter home in Begusarai district of Bihar has come under the scanner when one of its residents tried to commit suicide by consuming glass pieces on the 2nd September, 2018," read a statement.

The Commission has issued notices to the "Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed/factual report on both the incidents mentioned in the news report." It has also asked for the "action plan" to deal with such "shameful incidents" and sought response within four weeks. The commission noted that it had recently taken suo motu cognizance of another incident in which a "woman was paraded naked in Bihiya village of the Bhojpur district of the State." "A report in the matter is awaited from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police," the statement stated. "It has also observed that the repeated occurrence of such incidents in the state indicate that there is an immediate need for the law enforcing agencies to be more active, vigilant and attentive with a zeal to stop such disgraceful incidents tarnishing the image of the state and the country. The Additional General of Police, Head Quarters, Bihar has been reported claiming that there is a decline in the violent incidents against women but the news reports are telling a different story raising serious issues of violation of human rights of the innocent victims, especially minor girls and the women," the statement added. (ANI)