NHRC sends notice to BHEL over medical negligence

[India] Jan 22 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sent notices to the Chairman of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and the medical superintendent of BHEL hospital in Haridwar after a patient, who was allegedly alive, was declared dead.

"By providing appropriate treatment in time, the life of the deceased could have been saved. The inhuman act done by the doctors has violated the right to life and health care of the deceased," the NHRC said in a statement.

The Commission has observed that this was the worst example of medical negligence committed by the doctors of a state-owned hospital. It has called for a detailed report within six weeks along with action taken against the accused doctors and relief provided to the family of the deceased. On January 12, a Bhel employee (44) was rushed to hospital after he complained of chest pain. He was declared dead by the doctors in the night, following which the body was shifted to the mortuary. The next day, on January 13, a post-mortem was conducted on the body of the deceased, during which it was revealed that his death occurred about six hours before the postmortem, which was around 8:00 am, a gap of more than eight hours after the patient was declared dead. The brother of the deceased has lodged a complaint against the negligence committed by the doctors. A probe has been ordered into the incident after police forwarded a complaint filed by the victim's kin. (ANI)