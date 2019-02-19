NHRC sends notice to UP govt over production of spurious liquor in Mainpuri

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of media reports that in Pusaina village of Mainpuri district, out of 300 families, 150 have widows in the age group of 25 to 65 whose husbands died after consuming spurious liquor in the last 15 years.

Reportedly, around 10,000 to 12,000 litres of liquor is manufactured and sold in the area every day despite police claiming to have cracked down on the illegal trade. The villagers are hesitant to say anything due to fear of the liquor mafia, said a statement.

In an official statement, NHRC said: "The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, indicate a failure on part of the concerned authorities for not taking lawful action against the culprits forcing the distort families to lead miserable lives violating their rights to life, liberty and dignity."

Accordingly, the commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary, government of Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

As per the statement, "The report should be comprehensive, covering the steps taken/proposed to be taken by the state agencies along with the status of benefits of the social welfare schemes provided to the aggrieved families."

The Commission has further observed that apparently no strict action has been taken by the police authorities and the administration to curb the menace. The illegal business of hooch has been trading in the area for the years together as mentioned in the news report and no action seems to have been taken, to address the core issue.

Recently, near about 100 people died in a hooch tragedy occurred in Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. As per media reports, the hooch was suspected to be made in the villages that fall near the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh border.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking CBI or SIT probe into the death of more than 152 persons due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand recently.

The consumption of spurious illegal liquor claimed the lives of over 150 people in Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts in Uttar Pradesh, forcing government officials to launch a major crackdown to nab those responsible for the sale of illicit liquor in the two states. (ANI)