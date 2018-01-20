NHRC takes cognizance of some cow vigilantism cases

[India] January 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Justice H.L. Dattu on Friday said that the commission has taken cognizance of some cases of alleged cow vigilantism where people have lost their lives.

"We have taken cognizance of some cases of cow vigilantism and the related deaths. Once we receive a report from a state government, we issue appropriate guidelines accordingly", Justice Dattu said while addressing a press conference here.

He added that the Rajasthan government is taking care of its people, including those belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities, adding that there could be certain lapses in any system, but one should not generalise.

"Rajasthan has implemented the Centre's schemes and the people of the state are experiencing positive impact due to that. Each and every state is doing its best and there should be no comparison. Rajasthan is not lagging behind as there is a lot of difference now as compared to what we saw two years back", he asserted. Dattu further said the NHRC conducted a two-day camp here, from January 18 to January 19, and took up nearly 180 cases in three courts. On the first day, the commission heard 169 cases wherein equal opportunity was given to individual complaints. In 57 cases, the commission was satisfied with the reports as regards redressal of grievances. In 108 cases, further reports were called for. (ANI)