NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of media report on class 6 student death in Himachal Pradesh

[India], May 22 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report about the death of a class sixth student in a Himachal Pradesh school due to alleged delay in providing medical care to him on Wednesday.

The boy was hit on the head by a fellow student in the premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Charuri in Kangra district on May 15. Reportedly, the police did not take any action in the matter until May 21. The local residents held a protest in front of the school against its authorities and the Gangath Police for taking the incident casually.

According to a media report, carried on May 22, the victim's mother has, in a complaint to the Chief Minister, DGP and SP, Kangra, alleged that the Gangath police and the school administration were trying to hush up the case. Reportedly, before prayer, the victim was playing in the school ground, when he was attacked by a fellow student with a stick. The boy fell unconscious and his head, nose and mouth started bleeding. It is stated that the school management failed to provide him timely treatment due to which, he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was initially taken to Tanda Medical College from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh. Following public outcry, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the area reportedly rushed to the spot, met family members of the deceased and also assured a fair inquiry into the case. The DIG, Kangra has also given a statement that he has directed the Inquiry Officer to record the statement of the students. The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. It has observed that the allegations of carelessness on part of the school authorities in providing the timely treatment to the victim boy, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights. The school authorities, who were the lawful custodian of the boy at the time of the incident, seem to be negligent due to which, a precious young human life was lost. (ANI)