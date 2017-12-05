NIA arrests accused in RSS leader Ravinder Gosain murder case

[India], December 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an accused in connection with the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosain in Punjab's Ludhiana, on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pahar Singh (48), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He has been arrested for supplying a country-made weapon to the main accused Hardeep Singh.

During investigation, it was revealed that Hardeep Singh had visited Meerut on three occasions during 2016-17 to procure weapons to carry out the target killings of members of the RSS and other organisations.

Around April - May 2017, Hardeep procurred a country made weapon from Pahar at his house. This weapon was recovered and seized at the instance of Hardeep Singh subsequent to his arrest by Punjab Police in November this year. Another case under the Arms Act was earlier registered against the accused Pahar in the District Amroha in September. The arrested accused will be produced before the Special NIA Court Mohali on Wednesday. On October 17, Gosain was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Ludhiana's Kailash Nagar. The NIA teams with the assistance of the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search to apprehend the suspected arms suppliers in Meerut. On October 20, the case was transferred from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the NIA, on the request of the RSS. (ANI)