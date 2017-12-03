NIA arrests Bihar student leader for LeT links

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another accused from Bihar in the 'Shaikh Abdul Naeem of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)' case.

Dhannu Raja was arrested from Bihar's Gopalganj for his involvement in harboring, providing logistics and other assistance to main accused Naeem who was an operative of terrorist organisation LeT.

Raja was arrested on December 1, and has been charged under Sections 120B, 121, 121A of IPC and 17, 18, 19, 20, 38 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

The arrested accused is a 23 year-old local student leader of Gopalganj, Bihar. After being arrested he was produced before the NIA Special Court Patna, which granted his transit remand till December 5. He has been brought to Delhi and will be produced before the state's Special Court NIA on or before December 5.(ANI)