NIA arrests fifth LeT operator

[India], Feb. 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 5 arrested a 22-year-old youth pertaining to activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Abdul Samad, who is a resident of Bukkanpur Village in Uttarakhand was produced before the Special Court NIA on February 6.

"He is the fifth accused person arrested in this case. The other four accused arrested in this case include Shaikh Abdul Naeem, resident of Aurangabad; Dhannu Raja, resident of Saraiya; Touseef Ahmed Malik resident of Chandgam, Pulwama; and Mahfooz Alam resident of Gopalganj, Bihar," stated a press release by NIA.

It also informed that Samad is "one of the leading hawala operators operating in the area of Muzaffarnagar, Deoband and Roorkee". "He was acting as the conduit of the LeT financier based in the Saudi Arabia, through his cousin based there," said the NIA. (ANI)