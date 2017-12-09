NIA arrests man assisting LeT in J-K

[India], December 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir for his alleged activities related to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the country.

The arrested person has been identified as Tauseef Ahmed Malik (25), a resident of Pulwama.

The arrest has been made with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police.

He was later produced in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pulwama which granted his transit remand for four days.

The accused will be brought to Delhi and produced before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House soon.

The role of Tauseef came to light after Nayeem, who was arrested earlier by the NIA from Aurangabad, during his interrogation revealed his name. He has also remained in contact with Nayeem since March 2017 when the latter had visited Pulwama and stayed with LeT terrorists for three months. More details are awaited. (ANI)