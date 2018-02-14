NIA arrests one in Punjab's targeted killing case

[India] February 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one absconding accused from Meerut in Punjab's targeted killing case and was later produced before the NIA Special Court in Mohali.

The court has granted one day NIA custody for his interrogation.

Parvez was arrested on late Tuesday night, who was wanted in connection with supplying arms to Hardeep Singh, one of the main accused in the cases related to targeted killings in Punjab during 2016 and 2017.

The targeted killings of persons were executed as part of an international conspiracy, whose objective was to destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive militancy in the state.

Total eleven people, including Parvez, have so far been arrested in the various cases relating to the targeted killings. The weapons supplied by were used in several of the eight incidents committed as part of the conspiracy. (ANI)