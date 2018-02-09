NIA arrests two more in LeT terror funding case

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the financing of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), taking the total number of arrests to seven.

The arrested accused Dinesh Garg alias Ankit Garg (34) and Adish Kumar Jain (54) are residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

During the searches conducted at the premises of Dinesh Garg on February 3, Rs. 15 lakh cash, two currency note counting machines, one Indian made pistol with ammunition, one laptop, four mobile phones and relevant documents were recovered.

The recoveries made from the residence and shop of Adish Kumar Jain included Rs 32.84 lakh, one Chinese made pistol with ammunition, some documents containing mobile numbers of associates, currency notes of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, USA, Japan, Thailand, Oman, and electronic devices including two laptops and three mobile phones. The NIA informed that the two had been in telephonic contact with some Indian gold smugglers, based in Saudi Arabia and were found paying the cost of the smuggled gold purchased by them in cash to their conduits and couriers, one of them being the now arrested Abdul Samad. They were also acting as hawala operators. During the investigation, it also surfaced that a sum of Rs 3,50,000 delivered by Samad to the another arrested LeT member Shaikh Abdul Naeem was collected from these two arrested persons. The five accused arrested earlier in this case, are Shaikh Abdul Naeem alias Sohel Khan, Dhannu Raja alias Bablu alias Bedar Bakth, Touseef Ahmed Malik, Mahfooz Alam and Abdul Samad. (ANI)