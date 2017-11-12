NIA busts inter-state gang dealing in fake currency

[India], Nov.12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday busted an inter-state gang dealing in fake currency with the arrest of three persons.

Preliminary investigation revealed that that the gang was active in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, and West Bengal since several years and lured people on the pretext of exchanging high quality Fake Indian Currency Note(FICN) or unbilled gold biscuits on attractive rates.

The gang was busted during investigation by the NIA into 2016 case related to seizure of counterfeited currency near Indo Bangladesh border.

One Nasir Sheikh was arrested with the fake currency of face value Rs. 9.8 lakh in March 31, 2016. His aide Darul Sheikh, a Bangladeshi citizen, managed to escape. On Sunday, acting on a tip off that Sheikh along with his accomplices was trying to strike a deal here, the NIA launched an operation. Subsequently, sleuths of the NIA conducted raids at two locations- one in Mumbai and another in Kolhapur-- and nabbed the accused, namely Rashid Khan, Gagan Kumar Vyas and Iqbal Ahmad Ansarim. Nearly 20 gold biscuits, weighing 100 grams each, were also seized from their possession. The purity of the metal is yet to be verified. All of them have been handed over to Dholpur police for further investigation. (ANI)