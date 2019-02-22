NIA conducts raids at 10 locations in Jharkhand, WB in terror funding case

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 10 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with PLFI (People’s Liberation Front of India) terror funding case.

The NIA conducted raids with the help of Jharkhand Police and West Bengal Police.

The residences and offices of close aides and companies associated with PLFI chief Dinesh Gope in Ranchi, Gumla, Khunti, and Kolkata were searched for their alleged role in financing LFI, an official statement of NIA said.

During the probe, the NIA seized cash approximately Rs 3.41 lakh, incriminating documents pertaining to payments, investment by PLFI chief, cadres in various firms and immovable properties, fake PAN cards and fake identity cards, bank accounts details and fixed deposits, documents showing payments made to the various shell companies, 40 mobile phones and other digital devices containing incriminating information. The seized items also included diaries containing entries of investments. The people related to Dinesh Gope are being examined. PLFI chief Dinesh Gope is presently absconding. (ANI)