NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in South Kashmir

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations in South Kashmir in connection with the Pulwama terror attack case and in a case relating to terror funding of separatists.

These searches were conducted at places, including the houses of two JeM terrorists, Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Sajjad Bhat, who are the key accused in the terror attack, a statement from NIA read.

Besides them, searches were also conducted in the houses of active OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of JeM in Tral, Awantipora and Pulwama areas of South Kashmir.

"Incriminating materials including diaries containing coded writings were seized," the statement added. Meanwhile, searches were also carried out in the houses of three separatist leaders, namely Mohd. Shaban Dar, Shawkat Maulvi and Yasmine Raza, in a terror funding case. "Documents related to terror funding, coded messages and Jihadi literature have been seized. During searches, NIA teams also recovered lot of incriminating documents including property details, documents relating to financial and monetary transactions, electronic devices, mobile phones, sim cards etc," the statement added. (ANI)