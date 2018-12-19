NIA conducts searches at 7 places in Tamil Nadu in ISIS Coimbatore case

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of seven arrested accused persons in Chennai, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the ISIS criminal conspiracy case.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused with the intention of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS by targeting prominent persons from other faiths.

During the searches conducted, a large number of digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, CDs/ DVDs with religious speeches and pen drives besides unaccounted cash, books and publications with incriminating content have been seized.

The case against the seven accused was initially registered at B3 Variety Hall Police Station in Coimbatore on September 1under Sections143 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Sections 15, 16, 18, 20 and 38 of the UA(P)Act. The accused were arrested in Coimbatore when they had assembled with the intention of pursuing the conspiracy on September 1. The case was re-registered by the NIA on October and investigation taken over from the Tamil Nadu Police.