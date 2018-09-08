NIA court extends judicial custody of Asiya Andrabi

[India], Sep 7 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates till October 1. They are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Asia Andrabi, chief of banned outfit Dukhtaran-e- Milat, was arrested by the NIA along with two of her associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, for allegedly waging war against the country with support from Pakistan.

The NIA had stated in the court that the investigation conducted against them found links with a conspiracy to severely destabilise the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Several mobile numbers used by the Dukhtaran-e-Millat members were also collected and analysed as part of the investigation. The investigation revealed that they were in regular contact with associates in Pakistan and were embroiled in anti-India activities. The NIA also told the court that they were allegedly running a social media campaign to gain support from Pakistani establishments, including terrorist entities. The Dukhtaran-e-Millat is a banned outfit under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)