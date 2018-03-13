NIA court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist

[India] March 12 (ANI): A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday granted bail to a photojournalist from Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA Special Court at Patiala House granted bail to Kamran Yousuf, a freelance photojournalist who was arrested last year for alleged stone-pelting and other offences in Kashmir related to terror funding.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter that she had requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the case.

"Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf's case. I've requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined," Mufti tweeted. The NIA arrested 10 persons in 2017 in the terror-funding case. Besides Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, the agency filed a charge sheet against separatist leader Syed Shah Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Fantoosh, Geelani's personal assistant Bashir Ahmad Bhat and businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Javed Ahmad Bhat, Hurriyat Conference leaders Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Mohammad Akbar Khanday and Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal. (ANI)